Trevor Lawrence Got Absolutely Crushed By the Tampa Bay Defense
Trevor Lawrence had a nightmare outing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Christmas Eve. The Buccaneers led 20-0 at halftime and 30-6 going into the fourth quarter while Lawrence struggled to get anything going. The Jaguars quarterback threw two interceptions and was sacked three times. And on one of those sacks, well, the picture[s] says a thousand words.
Amazingly, none of those pictures are from this sack where Lavonte David knocked the ball free. This was one of two times Lawrence fumbled in the game, but the only time the Bucs were able to recover the ball.
These are troubling images considering Lawrence suffered a concussion just last week and was allowed to finish the game. And he was out there again this week getting absolutely crushed, which led to him suffering / re-aggravating a shoulder injury
The good news, if there is any, is that the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans both lost this week so the Jaguars will continue to cling to their lead in the AFC South via tie-breaker. With two weeks to go this has to be exactly the division race the NFL hoped would come down to the wire.