Blogger Gets Multiple Hits Off Trevor Bauer
By Kyle Koster
Trevor Bauer pitched some live batting practice to Barstool Sports blogger Marty Mush in the name of creating content. They achieved that goal. And it went much differently than most of us would have expected because Mush actually showcased some impressive bat work. Which makes his claim that he could hit .135 in the majors a lot more believable.
When the dust had settled and the cameras had stopped rolling Mush had collected two hits and a walk off the 2020 National League Cy Young Award winner.
Bauer is trying to mount a professional comeback and it'd be low-hanging fruit to joke about this footage being a hurdle to clear. Because hanging breaking balls have been the ruin of superior talent since the beginning of time. What stands out the most is a blogger looking halfway athletic for one of the first times ever.
Look for Mush on the independent circuit. Those bloop singles will travel.