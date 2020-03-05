Three Potential Trade Destinations For Pro Bowl Left Tackle Trent Williams
By Liam McKeone | Mar 05 2020
Washington's Pro Bowl left tackle, Trent Williams, didn't play a snap for the team last season after a dispute with the medical staff. When Dan Snyder cleaned house by firing everyone from the previous regime (including said medical staff) and brought in Ron Rivera, there was hope that Williams would stick around for the 2020 season.
That will not be the case. ESPN's Dianna Russini reported on Thursday that the team has given Williams permission to seek a trade.
Williams is 31 and has been named to seven Pro Bowls in his career thus far. He's also on the final year of his contract and is set to make $12.5 million next season. He's widely recognized as one of the league's premier blindside protectors and many a team could use his services. Here are three places he could end up, including one organization that was reportedly trying to trade for him at some point last year.
Cleveland Browns
The Browns were linked to Williams by Yahoo!'s Charles Robinson around the trade deadline last season, and were quite displeased that Washington wouldn't trade Williams over the summer. Well, now they have their chance. Pass protection was a big issue for Cleveland last season, and Baker Mayfield's regression can easily be linked to the amount of pressure he was regularly under. Washington doesn't have the same leverage they did last season, but Cleveland knows they have to rebound this season and Williams would fill one of their biggest holes.
New York Jets
Another team that had serious issues protecting their young quarterback last season, most experts expect the Jets to be looking for a complete overhaul of their offensive line through free agency and the draft. Williams would be a quick fix on the left side and would allow the team to solve other issues with their 11th overall pick (although going for another tackle wouldn't be the worst move-- that's how bad the line was last season). The on-the-field fit is natural, but it takes two to tango. Williams might not be so eager to head to this organization after they had their own public dispute with a player over medical records with the Kelechi Osemele situation; Osemele believed he needed surgery, but the Jets' doctors disagreed, and the franchise refused to give him permission to get that surgery.
New England Patriots
The Patriots should be doing everything they can to convince Tom Brady to stick around, and trading for an elite lineman to watch his back is as good a way as any to do just that. Incumbent left tackle and former first-round pick Isaiah Wynn has shown flashes, but he can't stay on the field and New England doesn't have a reliable second option on the blindside. Williams would get to play for an organization that has been the polar opposite of the one he is currently employed by for the last two decades. If a deal can be struck, it's a good marriage for both parties.