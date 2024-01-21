Jonathan Owens Flopped After Baiting Trent Williams Into a Personal Foul
The Green Bay Packers took a 21-14 lead in the third quarter of the NFL Divisional Round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers. On the ensuing kickoff, Ray Ray McCloud nearly broke free for a big return. But he didn't. And when the Niners offense walked onto the field Trent Williams got baited into a personal foul by Jonathan Owens.
Williams was walking onto the field having words with multiple Packers players when Owens came over to break it up. Or he was trying to get Williams to shove him so he could take a dive and draw the penalty. Whatever you want to believe probably depends on which team you're rooting for.
Backed up to the 13, the 49ers went three-and-out. Luckily, Dre Greenlaw intercepted Jordan Love on the Packers next possession so... the game continued and it doesn't look like this questionable personal foul will affect the outcome of the game.