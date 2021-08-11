You Have to See This Incredible Trea Turner Slide
Trea Turner is one of several All-Stars the Los Angeles Dodgers acquired for the stretch run. The fleet-footed shortstop is providing a new spark in the lineup and immediate dividends. He scored two runs in L.A.'s, 8-2, victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. One of them came in — no joke here — perhaps the coolest fashion known to mankind.
Feast your eyes on Turner's slide into home plate on a Will Smith single.
How ...
How did he do that?
When this clip began to spread late last night I honestly assumed it had been sped up or otherwise altered to make the whole motion more impressive. Because no one man should be so smooth. It's as aesthetically pleasing as anything you'll ever see on a sporting field. MLB.com's lead story right now is a post grappling with how someone could possibly do something this cool and it's obviously the correct editorial choice.
Not only is there no shame in watching this on a loop hundreds of times, it's probably the most responsible way for us, as a society, to grapple with the reality such athleticism and grace exists.