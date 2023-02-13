Travis Kelce Broke Out the Stanky Leg Touchdown Celebration in Super Bowl LVII
Travis Kelce scored the first touchdown for the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII, which helped his squad tie up the game at 7-7. After he hauled in an 18-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes and crossed the goal line, he broke out a big-time throwback has his touchdown celebration.
Kelce went completely off-the-board with his post-touchdown dance, breaking out the the Stanky Leg. No, seriously, he went back to a trend that existed for about 45 seconds more than a decade ago.
Check it out:
Nice work, Travis. I did not have an NFL player doing the Stanky Leg on my 2023 bingo card.
For those of you not familiar, enjoy this foolishness from 2009.