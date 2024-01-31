Travis Kelce Calls Justin Tucker a 'F---ing D--k' Over Pregame Spat
By Liam McKeone
In the hours leading up to the AFC Championship Game in Baltimore on Sunday, an unexpected beef manifested between Travis Kelce and Justin Tucker. Patrick Mahomes was also loosely involved. The gist of it is that Tucker wanted to do his warmup stretches on the Kansas City Chiefs' end of the field at M&T Bank Stadium. Mahomes and Kelce both did not like that, and after words were exchanged between the quarterback and kicker, Kelce took matters into his own hands by throwing away Tucker's helmet and warmup footballs.
At the time it seemed relatively innocuous and one of those things where the two sides were just trying to gain a competitive edge before kickoff and it would be forgotten almost immediately. But it seems like everyone is actually kind of mad about it. The beef was real. Tucker said he thought the guys were taking it too seriously during his postgame interview following the Ravens' loss on Sunday.
On Wednesday, Kelce decided to address the situation on his New Heights podcast alongside Jason Kelce and did not hold back. He was pissed that Tucker and everybody else was painting Kelce as the bad guy when, in fact, it was Tucker being a "f---king d--k" that kicked it all off in the first place. Via the New York Post:
“I love how I’m being painted as the bad guy,” said Travis, who explained why he threw Tucker’s helmet, practice balls and kicking tee, as captured on video.
“Oh, you’re definitely being painted as the bad guy,” Jason said. “I had multiple people text me at the game, middle of the game, like, ‘What’s Travis doing? … I’m like, ‘You guys have no idea.'”
Travis was seemingly referring to Tucker’s explanation of the incident, when he told reporters Monday that he had never experienced an event like that in his 12 years in the NFL.
“That is the unwritten rule,” Travis said. “If you want to be a f–king d–k about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f–king kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up and they’re dropping [back], eyes are looking left and they’ve got a helmet down by their feet.”
He said the magic words-- unwritten rule. Tempers can quickly rise when operating in that weird, ambiguous realm of sportsmanship. One need no further proof than merely looking at the parties involved here. Has Justin Tucker ever gotten mad at anybody before? Kelce loves to talk his shit but this is as openly he's ever called out another player. Everyone is getting extremely mad over an unwritten rule like it's baseball out here.
Tremendous entertainment.