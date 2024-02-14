Travis Kelce Chugged Beer While Holding a Cardboard Cutout of His Brother
By Kyle Koster
The Kansas City Chiefs are celebrating their third Super Bowl crown since correctly identifying Patrick Mahomes as a unicorn and pairing him with offensive genius Andy Reid. Millions have packed the streets to revel in another championship parade and while it's obviously not their first rodeo, they're amped to be out there in the sun drinking and partying instead of pushing papers around at a desk or learning about quadratic equations in a boxy high school.
Travis Kelce, who had a very interesting season, is a certified party animal and totally up for the expeirence today. With the eyes of Swiftie Nation upon him he made a beeline toward some spectators upon seeing a cardboard cutout of his brother, Jason, shirtless and living his best life.
Once he acquired the prop he did the Kelce go-to move: which is to chug beer like the oldest guy at a Welcome Week house party.
Super Bowl parades are great. Hell, any title parade is great. It's a moment for the city to come together and bask in the glory. If a few thousand people are going to puke along the way, so be it. There's always a few players who go overboard and become legends. The day is young and this is relatively tame. Stay tuned for the really wild stuff.