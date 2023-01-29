Travis Kelce Hurt His Back on Final Play of Chiefs Practice on Friday
Travis Kelce is Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 target and the most important non-QB on the Kansas City Chiefs by a long shot. He is both a safety blanket and a game-breaker, a monster in the open field with some of the stickiest hands in the NFL. Kelce is always a big part of the gameplan and is expected to play an even bigger role in the AFC Championship Game due to Mahomes' ankle injury.
Which is why it was terribly concerning when Kelce suddenly appeared on the Chiefs' injury report on Friday with back spasms.
Kansas City attempted to assuage any fears about Kelce's availability and several reports emerged on Sunday that the All-Pro tight end felt good on Saturday so he should be good to go.
However, this seems to be more optimistic than anything. Jay Glazer said that Kelce was a true gametime decision during his Fox NFL Pregame hit before the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon and revealed the injury was suffered on literally the last play of practice.
That is brutal and some bad sports movie writing-level timing. The last practice before the Big Game with the star quarterback hobbled and the team's other superstar has a sudden injury pop up? On the last play of that last practice? That is the sort of bad playoff luck the Chiefs experienced as a franchise for pretty much all their pre-Mahomes years.
I don't need to tell you that this is a big problem. Kelce will probably suit up unless he cannot move because it is the playoffs but it is going to be cold at Arrowhead Stadium and a stiff Kelce is not nearly as dominant as a fully healthy Kelce. If he somehow does not play then the Chiefs will need a miracle performance from Mahomes. That isn't out of the question by any means but certainly doesn't feel likely considering his sprained ankle and the boogeyman that is the Cincinnati Bengals defense.
A tough break for the Chiefs that could get worse.