Trail Blazers Announcer Mike Rice Compares Someone Named "Zack" to Luka Doncic

Are you in the mood for the most insane, reaching, nonsensical sports comparison ever? Are you? Seriously. If you're not, close this tab because this is an absolute doozy. It is so far out there that if you presented this take to Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman on the set of First Things First both of their heads would explode.

Do you feel properly warned? Well then consider the fact that four-time career starter Zack Collins was actually close to an equal to MVP candidate Luka Doncic. Here is Portland Trail Blazers announcer Mike Rice on Twitter.

I keep mentioning how much blazers miss Zack .He was improving & his skill level was starting to match what Doncic is doing for Mavs. — Mike Rice (@mikerice6) November 24, 2019

Since it doesn't appear there has ever been a "Zack" to play for the Trail Blazers, we can assume he's talking about ZACH Collins, the Blazers big man who was injured a month ago against the Mavs. Does anything explain this comparison? Let's take a quick look.

Zach Collins appeared in three games this season for the Trail Blazers. In those games the 6'11" center/power forward averaged a career high nine points and two assists a game to go along with four rebounds in 28 minutes. Luka basically doubled all those numbers as a 19-year old rookie. Last year.

The only number where Collins comes close to Doncic is in 3-point percentage. Collins went 3-for-7 from deep this season. Collins is an excellent 42.9% from three. Meanwhile, Luka Doncic has taken more three-point attempts in 11 of 15 games this season than Collins did in total. Luka has made nearly twice as many three-pointers (49) as Collins has taken field goals and free throws combined.

I didn't say Zack is there yet, but most of you clones can see the future .In another 2 yrs,you all will be praising me for seeing why this season went into the toilet https://t.co/Sss4rHoAnA — Mike Rice (@mikerice6) November 25, 2019

The point is, in two years, when Zach Collins is 24 and Luka Doncic is averaging a quadruple-triple and defending an NBA Finals MVP award, you'll know why the Trail Blazers missed the playoffs instead of... got swept by the Lakers or Clippers? Seriously, what was this comparison? As far as homer announcers go, this should take Rice to a whole other level.