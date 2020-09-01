Four Trade Destinations For Saints Star RB Alvin Kamara
By Liam McKeone | Sep 01 2020
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has not been at camp recently, and reports suggest it's a pointed absence to advance discussions of a contract extension. Kamara is entering the final year of his rookie deal and certainly outperformed his contract as a three-time Pro Bowler and Offensive Rookie of the Year who can do anything and everything out of the backfield.
But Kamara struggled with injuries last year and didn't come into the offseason with the best leverage for a new deal. But it would seem the Saints aren't interested in those discussions, as Josina Anderson reports New Orleans is open to trading its star tailback. Here are four potential destinations for Kamara. Similar to the Yannick Ngakoue trade from last weekend, whoever gets Kamara better be prepared to give him a raise in some capacity, even if that doesn't come in the form of long-term financial security.
Los Angeles Rams
The Rams might be tired of both sending out draft picks for established players and relying on one running back with a history of health issues, but man, imagine Kamara in the hands of Sean McVay? This Rams squad is looking to bounce back after a pretty bad 2019 and upgrading this substantially at running back would definitely give them a head start. They don't have a ton of draft capital after a number of big trades over the last few years, but if they really wanted him, the Rams could go get him. And Kamara is a good bet to return on that investment.
Seattle Seahawks
The Seahawks love their running backs but haven't been able to find a reliable one since Marshawn Lynch. The stable of Rashad Penny and Chris Carson has worked out OK, but Penny can't stay healthy and Carson has a serious fumbling problem that has lost them games. If the Seahawks hadn't traded for Jamal Adams a month ago they would be at the top of everybody's list to acquire Kamara. Seeing as they did, though, it's a bit of a longshot for John Schneider to pony up even more picks, as talented as Kamara is. Should they decide to really go all-in, however, Russell Wilson would be eternally grateful and Kamara would catapult them to the top of the power rankings.
New England Patriots
It's not a trade rumor without the Patriots getting mentioned. Cam Newton will probably be the starter at quarterback and the Patriots seem content with their running back by committee approach of former first-rounder Sony Michel, 2019 third-rounder Damien Harris, and the eternally-reliable James White. They also have Lamar Miller at camp and like Rex Burkehead's all-around contributions enough to keep him around. But Bill Belichick has not let things like that stop him from acquiring talent before if it can be done so cheaply. Even with Newton on the roster, the intermediate and long-term future of this team is very much in doubt. Kamara would be a building block for this year's offense and beyond, regardless of who is under center. You can bet Newton would be ecstatic to have Christian McCaffrey-lite in his backfield.
Buffalo Bills
The Bills already made a big move this offseason to improve Josh Allen's supporting cast by sending a cadre of picks to the Minnesota Vikings for the services of Stefon Diggs. They smell blood in the water with Tom Brady out of the division, and building up their offense even more would go a long way towards securing their first division title this century. Buffalo likes 2019 draft pick Devin Singletary (and for good reason) but Kamara would be a big upgrade in the passing game at the very least. A core of Allen, Diggs, and Kamara to build upon for the next five years is as good as any in the NFL right now. It would be an all-in move for Buffalo, but now is as good a time as any.