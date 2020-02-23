Toronto Marlies' Zamboni Driver Gets Win as Carolina Hurricanes' Emergency Goalie Against Toronto Maple Leafs
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 22 2020
On a normal day, Dave Ayres is the Zamboni driver for the Toronto Marlies. On Saturday night the 42-year old was credited with his first NHL victory in his first NHL game. Ayres filled in admirably for the Carolina Hurricanes as they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 6-3. Ayers entered the game in the second period when backup goalie Petr Mrazek went down with an injury. Mrazek was in the game because starter James Reimer was injured in the first period.
Ayres gave up two goals on the first three shots he faced, but ended up making eight saves and even got credit for a shot on goal. After the game he was mobbed by his teammates. Teammates he either didn't know or had maybe said hello to at some point in the previous hour.
UPDATE: We'll add more video as it comes, but this was an all-time sports moment. And something uniquely hockey. As Ayres mentioned in at least one post-game interview, he has to face the Maple Leafs players in practice tomorrow.
Everything about this is so cool.