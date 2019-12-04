Top 30 Remaining MLB Free Agents Rankings [UPDATING] By Stephen Douglas | Dec 04 2019 World Series - Houston Astros v Washington Nationals - Game Five | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

It is hot stove season and a lot of good players are going to be changing teams. Some of them will be signing monster deals with new teams. Others will be staying home for a relative discount. Here are the top remaining free agents, ranked.

30. Dellin Betances, RHP

A four time All-Star reliever at a great price.

29. Brock Holt, IF

An important part of the Boston Red Sox 2018 World Series team, he may be headed elsewhere.

Cleveland Indians v Chicago White Sox | Ron Vesely/Getty Images

28. Yasiel Puig, RF

At 28, the young slugger is looking for his third team after an underwhelming season in Cincinnati and Cleveland.

27. Steve Cishek, RHP

A solid right-handed reliever who had 7 saves last season.

26. Craig Stammen, RHP

Another solid-right handed reliever who notched a 3.29 ERA last season coming soon to your favorite bullpen.

25. Jason Castro, C

A former All-Star who missed the second half of the 2019 season and most of the 2018 season.

24. Brett Gardner, OF

A lifelong Yankee, Gardner hit a career-high 28 home runs last season at the age of 35.

23. Avisail Garcia, RF

A fine option for any outfield in need of a right fielder, Garcia batted .282 last season.

22. Robinson Chirinos, C

Chirinos is as steady as they come, and multiple clubs are interested in the veteran catcher.

21. Rick Porcello, RHP

He'll be just 31 this season, has a World Series ring and a Cy Young award. He didn't have the best year after going 14-12 with a 5.52 ERA, but teams could do worse.

League Championship Series - New York Yankees v Houston Astros - Game Six | Elsa/Getty Images

20. Didi Gregorius, SS

Many teams would be very happy to pick up the young shortstop coming off an injury-riddled half-season.

19. Dallas Keuchel, RHP

A lefty with a Cy Young and multiple Gold Gloves. An obvious target for any good team, even if he's fallen off since his best years.

18. Howie Kendrick, 2B

One of multiple postseason heroes from the Washington Nationals hitting the open market, and will likely be in demand as a solid veteran presence.

17. Julio Teheran, RHP

The Yankees could be targeting this 2-time All-Star, who posted a 3.81 ERA in 33 games started last season.

Chicago Cubs v St Louis Cardinals | Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

16. Cole Hamels, RHP

Anyone interested in a veteran with postseason pitching experience? Most teams should be.

UPDATE: Hamels signed with the Atlanta Braves on a one-year deal worth $18 million, per Jeff Passan.

15. Michael Pineda, RHP

Currently serving a lengthy suspension for a failed drug test, but will return halfway through the 2020 season and went 11-5 with a 4.01 ERA before the suspension.

14. Will Harris, RHP

A reliever who made an All-Star game and won a World Series, Harris had only a 1.50 ERA in 68 appearances.

13. Daniel Hudson, RHP

Four postseason saves during the Nationals' title run, but zero in the World Series, Harris had a 2.47 ERA during the season and will be a popular man this offseason.

12. Tanner Roark, RHP

He's a workhorse who has 30+ starts in four straight seasons.

Houston Astros v Kansas City Royals | Ed Zurga/Getty Images

11. Wade Miley, LHP

A one-time All-Star who started 33 games last season, Miley could be headed to his sixth team this offseason.

10. Corey Dickerson, LF

Will the former All-Star return to Philadelphia or find a new home?

9. Marcell Ozuna, OF

A two-time All-Star with a Gold Glove, Ozuna will have several suitors.

8. Hyun-Jin Ryu, LHP

He finished second in Cy Young voting and would make a fine consolation prize for anyone who misses out on the Strasburg and Cole lotteries.

7. Nicholas Castellanos, OF

After a really good third of a season, the Cubs really want to retain Castellanos-- but they may be hard-pressed to do so.

6. Madison Bumgarner, LHP

A four-time All-Star and three-time World Series Champion, everyone knows what MadBum is capable of.

5. Zack Wheeler, RHP

Set to leave the Mets and get a nine-figure contract somewhere, Wheeler notched 11 wins with a 3.86 ERA last season.

World Series - Washington Nationals v Houston Astros - Game Seven | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

4. Josh Donaldson, 3B

After two down seasons, Donaldson rebounded in Atlanta this year with 37 homers and is in line for a big payday.

3. Stephen Strasburg, RHP

The World Series MVP started 33 games and led baseball in innings pitched. He opted out of the last year of his contract in early November and is no doubt in line for one of the biggest contracts this free agency period.

2. Anthony Rendon, 3B

After hitting two home runs in the World Series and coming up big in clutch moments with regularity, Rendon, who finished 3rd in MVP voting, is expected to be the first marquee free agent signed.

1. Gerrit Cole, RHP

He is the New York Yankees #1 priority as the best pitcher available in a very pitcher-heavy free agent market this season.