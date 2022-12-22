Top Grossing Movies of 2022
As 2022 nears a close it's time to look back on what was an incredible year at the movies. Below is the list of the 10 top-grossing movies of the year at the domestic box office.
Top Grossing Movies 2022
1. Top Gun: Maverick ($718.7 million)
Tom Cruise returned to the role of Maverick 36 years after originally inhabiting it in the long-awaited sequel to Top Gun and produced the hit of the year. The movie was a massive hit, both critically and commercially. It carries a 96 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has made nearly $1.5 billion at the worldwide box office.
2. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ($420.9 million)
In another long-awaited sequel, Ryan Coogler returned to Wakanda to direct the sequel to Black Panther. The movie toed a thin line both as a dramatic action movie and a tribute to former star Chadwick Boseman. It pulled off the feat in impressive fashion while raking in a ton of cash.
3. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ($411.3 million)
Benedict Cumberbatch donned his cape and returned as Doctor Strange in a sequel that lived up to expectations at the box office. Sam Raimi's blend of horror and action plunged the MCU further into a multiverse and edged near $1 billion at the global box office.
4. Jurassic World: Dominion ($376 million)
While it was panned by critics, the sixth installment of the Jurassic World franchise -- and the finale of the second trilogy -- made more than $1 billion worldwide and is the 50th-highest grossing movie of all-time. But it feels like this property has run out of steam. Or it just needs a new infusion of dino DNA.
5. Minions: The Rise of Gru ($369.5 million)
The spin-off prequel to 2015's Minions and the fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise proved there was still more juice left to squeeze from this premise. Universal Pictures cleaned up from this one, raking in more than $930 million worldwide against a reportedly $80 million budget. Expect more sequels to come.
6. The Batman ($369.3 million)
Matt Reeves' exceedingly dark take on Batman was a success despite a runtime nearing three hours. Robert Pattinson earned raves as the Caped Crusader/Bruce Wayne. The film made more than $770 million worldwide and two sequels and two spin-off TV series are in development for HBO Max.
7. Thor: Love and Thunder ($343.3 million)
While not as critically-acclaimed as its predecessor, audiences still flocked to Taika Waititi's second Thor effort. It earned more than $760 million worldwide and prompted Marvel to add "Thor will return" to the end of the film. Waititi is up for making his series a trilogy, but only if Chris Hemsworth returns. Given the money involved, it's unlikely that train stops rolling.
8. Spider-Man: No Way Home ($231.8 million)
The crazy thing about this entry is that Spider-Man: No Way Home came out in December and was the highest grossing move ... of 2021. Despite that, it still made $231.8 million domestically in 2022. That shows just how big a hit it was. The film made nearly $2 billion worldwide and is currently the sixth-highest grossing film of all time.
9. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 ($190.9 million)
The sequel to 2020's surprise hit Sonic the Hedgehog garnered solid reviews (69 percent on Rotten Tomatoes) and pulled in more than $400 million worldwide. A third film is already in the works.
10. Avatar: The Way of Water ($168.6 million)
James Cameron's epic follow-up to 2009's Avatar made $168.6 million during its first week at the box office. That's right, in one week it made the top 10 for the year. In that same timeframe the huge budget blockbuster made $609.8 million worldwide while also garnering excellent reviews.