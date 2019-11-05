The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Top Five Potential New Florida State Coaches

By Stephen Douglas | Nov 05 2019

28 Nov 1987: Coach Bobby Bowden of the Florida State Seminoles watches his players during a game against the Florida Gators at Florida Field in Gainsville, Florida. Florida State won the game 28-14. Mandatory Credit: Allen Dean Steele /Allsport
Allen Steele/Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles are in the market for a new head football coach. Ideally they'd like someone who will stay as long as Bobby Bowden and win as quickly as Jimbo Fisher. Who will listen to an offer? Who will get an offer? Who will turn them down? Maybe everyone on this list!

1. Matt Campbell, Iowa State

AMES, IA - SEPTEMBER 3: Head coach Matt Campbell of the Iowa State Cyclones coaches during warm ups before game action against the Northern Iowa Panthers at Jack Trice Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Ames, Iowa. Northern Iowa Panthers won 25-20 over the Iowa State Cyclones (Photo by David K Purdy/Getty Images)
Northern Iowa v Iowa State | David K Purdy/Getty Images

Campbell is the odds-on favorite to take the Florida State job. He's young and ready for a higher profile job. He has won two straight Big 12 Coach of the Year awards and turned Iowa State into a respectable program on the verge of their third consecutive winning season. The only problem is that he has a rather sizable buyout and they're already paying Willie Taggart not to coach.

2. Mark Stoops, Kentucky

LEXINGTON, KY - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Mark Stoops of the Kentucky Wildcats looks on against the Missouri Tigers during a game at Kroger Field on October 26, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. Kentucky defeated Missouri 29-7. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)
Missouri v Kentucky | Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Mark Stoops won 10 games at Kentucky last season, so that was probably his best chance to jump ship. Still, if the FSU hires Mark, fans might get confused and think he's the Stoops who beat Florida State in an Orange Bowl and not the one who lost a TaxSlayer Bowl to Georgia Tech.

3. P.J. Fleck, Minnesota

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach PJ Fleck of the Minnesota Golden Gophers is seen after the game against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium on September 28, 2019 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)
Minnesota v Purdue | Michael Hickey/Getty Images

After a slow start at Minnesota, Fleck has the Golden Gophers rowing their boats at 8-0 this season. They are ranked nationally for the first time since 2003 and ranked higher than they have been since 1967. Now that he's turned around Western Michigan and Minnesota, it's probably time for an upgrade.

4. Mike Leach

HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Mike Leach of the Washington State Cougars questions a penalty with had linesman Jon Stablie during the second quarter against the Houston Cougars during the Texas Kickoff at NRG Stadium on September 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Washington State v Houston | Bob Levey/Getty Images

The circumstances are very different, but in Mike Leach's last two seasons at Texas Tech he went 11-2 then lost four games in his last season at the university. Last year he went 11-2 at Washington State and this season he's already lost four games. Leach has been living in Washington for eight seasons now and he owns a vacation home in Key West. At 58-years old he's nearing that age where living in Florida year-round seems more and more appealing. Besides, Leach at FSU would be mean-worthy.

5. Bob Stoops, XFL

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 02: Head coach Bob Stoops and Baker Mayfield #6 of the Oklahoma Sooners hold the winner's trophy after defeating the Auburn Tigers 35-19 during the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 2, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Allstate Sugar Bowl - Auburn v Oklahoma | Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Bob Stoops spent 18 years at Oklahoma before retiring. He was then coaxed out of retirement to coach in the revamped XFL. Florida State might be a preferable job to XFL because he knows the team will still exist in 3 years. Stoops says he isn't a candidate, but every coach says that right before they take a new job.