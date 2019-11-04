Top 10 Freshman in College Basketball For 2019-2020 Season By Ryan Phillips | Nov 05 2019 Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 2019 College basketball season tips off Tuesday night. With that in mind here's a look at the 10 best freshmen in the country who will take the court this year.

10. Isaiah Mobley, USC

Andy Enfield landed a big-time recruit when he got Isaiah Mobley's commitment. The 6-foot-9, 210-pound forward is a wildly-skilled big man who combines size, skill and smarts into the same body. While he's not as physical as he could be, Mobley can score all over the floor and looks to have a future as a stretch-four in the NBA.

Mobley has a high-basketball IQ but that shows up more on the offensive size than on defense. Obviously he has to develop his ability to guard away from the basket to help his NBA stock, but for now he's a solid post defender.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

9. Trendon Watford, LSU

Trendon Watford is forward loaded with skill and landing his commitment was a huge coup for Will Wade and LSU. At 6-foot-8 and 210 pounds with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Watford has great size. Despite not being a great athlete, Watford gets by with his gobs of skill and basketball IQ.

A top-20 recruit, Watford can score from all over the floor. He's got a great shot, can score off the dribble and post-up defenders down low. He's also a good passer and knows how to find his teammates. He's limited defensively but is so smart on the court he makes up for it.

8. Scottie Lewis, Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are getting a ton of preseason hype and freshman Scottie Lewis is a big part of the reason why. At 6-foot-5 and 190 pounds, Lewis is an insane athlete with an incredible vertical. He's flat-out explosive and can finish around the rim as well as anyone in this class. Lewis an outstanding rebounder and uses his athleticism to help his defense as well.

Lewis gets high marks for competitiveness and his motor and if he can develop his skills a bit, Florida is going to be a lot to handle this season.

Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

7. Nico Mannion, Arizona

Nico Mannion is a super-athletic point guard out of Scottsdale who should be the next great Arizona player. He is elite with the ball in his hands, can find teammates anywhere on the floor, is an oustanding ball-handler and can create for himself too. A good catch-and-shoot threat, Mannion is also a really good defender.

At 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Mannion still needs to add strength so he doesn't get bumped off of drives. But when he does that, he'll be a top-tier point guard. As it is, he's a human highlight reel and will be incredibly fun to watch this season.

6. Isaiah Stewart, Washington

Along with Jaden McDaniels, Isaiah Stewart gives Washington a pair of five-star talents to build with, both of whom are likely headed to the NBA in 2020. At 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Stewart has solid size and excellent athleticism on the interior. He's an outstanding finisher around the rim and in transition and he might be the best rebounder in this class. He's athletic and that helps him play excellent defense as well.

Stewart is limited when he steps away from the basket and when he steps to the free throw line, but that doesn't stop him from being highly productive and efficient on the offensive end.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

5. Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Another five-star for Coach K and Duke, Vernon Carey Jr. is the program's highest-rated recruit this year. At 6-foot-10 and 275 pounds, Carey is a solid all-around post player. He can step out into the mid-range and hit jumpers and will occasionally hit a 3-pointer, but he's most comfortable planted in the paint on both sides of the ball.

Zion Williamson and Marques Bolden are gone, so Carey should get a ton of work. He's versatile down low and can score in a number of ways, from hooks to floaters to simply bullying his way inside. He can also drive a bit from the wing when needed. Carey is the latest in a long line of excellent freshmen on the block for the Blue Devils.

4. Tyrese Maxey, Kentucky

Kentucky has a freshman on this list? No freaking way! Tyrese Maxey is an absolute stud who should lessen the impact of the Wildcats losing their top four scorers from last season. Maxey is five-star guard out of Texas who checks in at 6-foot-3 and is ready to produce now.

A pure scorer, Maxey didn't turn the ball over much in high school, is excellent with the rock in his hands and should be the man to lead Kentucky's offense this year. More of a combo-guard than a pure point guard, he is at his best when attacking for himself. He's also a really good off-ball defender.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

3. Anthony Edwards, Georgia

Anthony Edwards is a bulldog on the court, so it's fitting he'll be playing for Georgia. At 6-foot-5 and 220 pounds, he's a monster on the wing and he was a huge pickup for Tom Crean as he tries to rebuild a really down Bulldogs program.

Edwards is an incredible athlete with great size who can shoot, handle and pass the ball as well as anyone in the freshman class. He can get his own shot anywhere on the court, including at the rim or beyond the arc. He's a wildly impressive player who it'll be worth tuning in to see every night.

Edwards will be a sure-fire lottery pick in a few months.

2. James Wiseman, Memphis

James Wiseman was considered the top recruit in the country by several recruiting services and he was a huge pickup for Memphis coach Penny Hardaway. Wiseman is the likely top pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and it's not hard to see why.

At 7-foot-1 and 240 pounds with a 7-foot-6 wingspan, Wiseman is an outstanding modern big man. He runs the floor, owns the paint and finishes with ease around the rim. He's also a really good passer out of the post. Limited shooting range is really Wiseman's only limitation. He's elite inside 10 feet on both ends of the court and should be a game-changer for Memphis.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

1. Cole Anthony, North Carolina

Cole Anthony is the most college-ready freshman guard in the country. At 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, he's got great size for the position and elite awareness and court vision. While he can score, Anthony is well-rounded and more of a facilitator than departed lottery pick Coby White.

Anthony, the son of Greg Anthony, was a consensus five-star, all-everything kid who was the MVP of the McDonald's All-American Game, Jordan Brand Classic and Nike Hoop Summit. He's poised to run the show for the Tar Heels this year and wind up as a lottery pick in 2020.