Tony Romo Sang Adele as CBS Went to Commercial During Super Bowl LVIII
Tony Romo is partnering with Jim Nantz to call Super Bowl LVIII for CBS. The action on the field between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers has been hit and miss, so maybe Romo was trying to liven things up when he sang along with Adele's "Rolling In The Deep" as the game went to commercial.
Watch:
That's just...wild. It sounded terrible. I don't think I've ever heard an NFL commentator do something like that. Then again we probably shouldn't be surprised, you never know what's going to come out of Romo's mouth at any time.
Between Romo's singing and the network's new scorebug it's been an up and down showing for CBS so far. Nantz has been his usual steady self, but the ever-excitable Romo has been hit and miss.
The game also hasn't been thrilling. It was scoreless at the end of the first quarter and the first points came on a long field goal.