Tony Romo Might Make the PGA Cut By Geoff Magliocchetti | Sep 26 2019 Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images

Tony Romo is back on a green field, making up yardage in bunches en route to potential Sunday heroics.

No, Romo hasn't accepted one of the many deals the social media general managers make him every time their favorite quarterback tallies an incompletion. Instead, Romo is partaking in the Safeway Open, a PGA Tour even in Napa, California.

Romo's passion for golf has been well-documented. He has partaken in several PGA Tour events over the past few years in the wake of his retirement from NFL football in 2017. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback has yet to be a major contender in any event, but this week's competition in Napa has been very interesting.

With play underway in wine country, Romo is currently even on his scorecard. In first round action, he's currently tied for 44th after earning a birdie on the fifth hole.

The Safeway Open is Romo's fourth PGA Tour event. His best result (+8) came at the AT&T Byron Nelson in Dallas this past May. Each of his starts have come with amateur status attached.

Prior to Romo's decent start on Thursday, PGA experts weren't optimistic about his chances to make the cut, though they did praise his amateur ability.

"He’s a solid amateur and obviously a talented athlete. But c’mon, this is the PGA TOUR," PGATour.com's Helen Ross noted. "It's a totally different level." She gave Romo's chances at qualifying for the final round at 10 percent.

Similar guesses hovered in the range. Staff writer Ben Everill was particularly pessimistic: "(He) has as much chance of making the cut as the Dolphins have of making the playoffs this season, so 0%."

If Romo does qualify for Sunday's final round, his new Sunday employers could have a bit of a dilemma. Part of the network's top broadcasting team, Romo is set to join Jim Nantz in Chicago to call the Bears' highly anticipated showdown with the Minnesota Vikings at 4:25 p.m. ET. Romo could miss the game if he continues the strong pace.

CBS has already announced a contingency plan-- Boomer Esiason will take over the booth if Romo is unable to make it to Chicago. Esiason, a fellow former NFL quarterback, used to be in the Monday Night Football booth and now serves as a studio analyst for CBS.

Follow Romo's progress and the rest of the Safeway Open's leaderboard here.