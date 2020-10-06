Tony Romo NFL Broadcast Schedule CBS
By The Big Lead | Oct 06 2020
Tony Romo! Who doesn't love Tony Romo. You clearly do, if you're here, reading these words. Romo is part of the A-team for CBS' NFL broadcasting crew alongside Jim Nantz, and is a fan favorite as a color commentator in more ways than basically anybody in national broadcast history.
He also announces one game per week. So, for your knowledge, here's Romo's announcing schedule for the 2020 season. This list will be updated on a weekly basis.
Week 1
Miami Dolphins at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET
Week 2
Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers, 4:25 p.m ET
Week 3
Las Vegas Raiders at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. ET
Week 4
New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs, 7:05 ET (Monday)