Tony Romo Predicted the Chiefs and Buccaneers Would Meet in Super Bowl LV Months Ago
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 24, 2021, 10:33 PM EST
Tony Romo really can predict everything on a football field. We all know about the CBS broadcaster's penchant for forecasting plays before they happen, but apparently he's pretty damn good at predicting future Super Bowl matchups too.
The Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played each other on November 29 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The Chiefs won 27-24 in a tight game the Bucs almost came back to win. As the players shook hands on the field after the game, Romo predicted they would meet again in the same stadium for the Super Bowl. Turns out, he was right.
Check it out:
I think it's worth pointing out that this wasn't a no-brainer prediction. At the time, you could easily see Patrick Mahomes and the 10-1 Chiefs were likely going to win the AFC, but the Bucs are another matter. With that loss to Kansas City, Tampa fell to 7-5 and looked nothing like the favorite in the NFC. The Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints were far and away the top teams in the conference, while the Bucs were battling for a Wild Card spot.
Somehow, Romo knew that wouldn't last. And, sure enough, Tampa Bay reeled off four-straight wins to end the season, then took down Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay in the playoffs to earn a trip to Super Bowl LV.
So either Romo really knows his stuff and has a great sense for the game, or he's got a copy of Grays Sports Almanac in his back pocket.