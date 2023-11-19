The Big Lead

It Looked Like Tony Adams' Bone Was Showing Through Glove After Gruesome Hand Injury

A really ugly injury.

By Ryan Phillips

New York Jets safety Tony Adams suffered an ugly injury on Sunday during the team's matchup with the Buffalo Bills. After diving to break up a pass, Adams landed on his left and, which got pinned under him. As he was checked out by trainers, you could see what looked like a bone poking through his glove.

Warning, this video is not for the faint of heart:

Oof, that is not fun to look at. A bone is legitimately poking through his glove. It appears to be a badly broken finger. The kind that won't get better for a long time. It's one of the worst injuries caught on video that that I've ever seen. I'm not sure I've ever seen a bone poking out like that during a game.

Yet another reminder that the NFL is an absolutely brutal game with some utterly horrific injuries suffered on a weekly basis.

The Bills lead the Jets 6-0 early in the second quarter.

