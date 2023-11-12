Tommy DeVito's Dad Couldn't Believe Giants Fourth Down Play Call
The New York Giants are getting hammered by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday with new starting quarterback Tommy DeVito under center. DeVito's family is getting a lot of air time during the game as the New Jersey native makes his first start for the Giants. At one point, his dad was absolutely incredulous about a fourth down play call.
The play came early in the second quarter with the Giants trailing 7-0. They had the ball on Dallas' four-yard line and faced fourth and a long two yards. They called Saquon Barkley's number and the back ran right into the line as the Cowboys stuffed it for no game. DeVito's dad couldn't believe the call.
Watch:
"That's your fourth-and-3 play?" is a hilarious reaction. And he's right. I mean that's a horrid play call in that situation. At least get the ball to the perimeter. The Giants are an absolute mess and appear poised to drop to 2-8 on the season. That would make them one of the worst teams in the NFL.