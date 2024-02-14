Tom Suozzi Victory Speech Interrupted By Pro-Palestinian Protesters
The Democrats flipped a Congressional district Tuesday night, as Tom Suozzi defeated Mazi Pilip in the special election for George Santos' vacated seat. The race was called roughly 90 minutes after polls closed and it appears Suozzi is in for a sizeable win. Not everyone was in a celebratory mood, however. As Suozzi was on stage preparing to make his victory speech, he was interrupted by pro-Palestinian demonstrators shouting at him.
Here's video of what happened:
How did security allow a protester to get that close to a Congressman-elect? There are some serious holes in that team that should probably be addressed immediately. The protester was fairly violently dealt with, it appeared he got thrown off the stage.
Suozzi didn't see too phased by the whole thing at all. It was a big night for the 61-year-old, who reclaimed the seat he had from 2017 until 2023. He vacated it to run for governor in 2022 and Santos won the 2022 election for the open seat. Suozzi defeated Santos in 2022 by more than 12 points.
His win on Tuesday won't be quite as big as his margin from 2020, though it will be a wide gap. With 97 percent of the vote in, he leads Pilip 53.9 percent to 46.1 percent.