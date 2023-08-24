Tom Glavine and Chipper Jones Are Brothers in One Freakishly Long Arm
By Kyle Koster
Bally Sports South had so much success with the Chipper Jones, John Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Jeff Francoeur broadcast back in June that they brought it back Wednesday night for the Atlanta Braves-New York Mets game and it was great to remember so many really great guys at one time. They immediately provided a memorable moment by pure happenstance during the setup when Tom Glavine and Chipper Jones somehow managed to create an optical illusion that made it appear that they were sharing one really long arm. Yes, it's really stupid and yes we cannot stop looking at it.
It takes a special type of person to be entertaining even on mute and these Braves legends just have it. Look across the entirety of baseball broadcast booths and you simply will not find two guys who can combine to briefly create something that looks like Victor Wembanyama's arm.
Ballys would be foolish not to bring them back one more time before the end of the season to debute the triple arm. Like that fake razor commercial where they keep adding blades. There's no shortage of former Atlanta stars who could lend their length. Give Sid Bream or Alan Embree a chance to get in there and flash a shared sleeve. Then profit.