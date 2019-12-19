Tom Brady Wasn't a Pro Bowl Snub and He Definitely Wouldn't Care If He Was By Stephen Douglas | Dec 19 2019 2005 NFL Pro Bowl - AFC vs NFC - February 13, 2005 | Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images

Tom Brady was not named to the NFL Pro Bowl for the first time since 2008. Without speaking to the man, I can tell you for a fact that Brady doesn't care, but that doesn't mean his teammates aren't upset for him. Here's Matthew Slater being offended on Brady's behalf.

Matthew Slater responds to Tom Brady's Pro Bowl snub: “He’s the best football player that’s ever played." https://t.co/lVpMNpRAo6 pic.twitter.com/NrmGB8I70P — Patriots on NBCSB (@NBCSPatriots) December 18, 2019

And here's Dont'a Hightower suggesting the "snub" might actually motivate Brady. Via Masslive:

“I don’t think that changes anything about Tom Brady, not winning a Pro Bowl," Hightower said. "I don’t think that changes anything about him or anything about his legacy or his work ethic or anything. "Honestly, if anything it might drive him a little bit more.”

As far as contrived sports motivations, this one is right up there. I mean, get real. Here's what Brady had to say to Brandon Spikes about Pro Bowls in 2012. Via Sports Illustrated:

Brady walks up to me and says, ‘Hey B, you think I play this s--- to go to Pro Bowls? Get it together. Get your head up. We're trying to win rings. That's what it is here.’

That is likely the last time that Tom Brady thought about the Pro Bowl. Brady has been named to 14 Pro Bowls in his career. He has played in two. His last Pro Bowl appearance was in 2005. He probably ignores being named to a Pro Bowl team the way most people ignore Facebook invitations.

Not to mention the fact that Brady doesn't deserve a Pro Bowl invitation. In the AFC, Brady is 4th in passing yards, 4th in touchdown passes, 15th in yards per attempt, 9th in QBR and 14th in completion percentage. He's been mediocre on a good team. The Pro Bowl is a meaningless game that no one wants to play in. It's a great chance to make young guys on bad teams feel special and get a little extra exposure in front of the millions of people who will watch anything that even closely resembles NFL football.