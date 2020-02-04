The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Did the Latest Tom Brady-Titans Rumor Start When a 10th Grader Mistook Steve Hutchinson's Wife For Gisele?

By Stephen Douglas | Feb 04 2020

Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion - Arrivals | Karwai Tang/Getty Images

There was a rumor last week that Tom Brady was in Nashville checking out potential schools for his son. That rumor has since been debunked, but how did it get started? Well, a Nashville attorney claims a 10th grader mistook the wife of Hall of Fame lineman Steve Hutchinson for Gisele.

Attorney Blair Durham explained the origin of the rumor “The George Plaster Show” on WNSR-AM 560. Via Titans Insider:

“My son goes to MBA and the Tom Brady rumors that happened that he and Gisele were touring MBA, how that happened, a sophomore kid goes down to their admissions director and asks his assistant if he can meet with them,” Durham told the station. “She says, ‘He is currently meeting with a Hall of Famer.’ Steve Hutchinson’s son, Luke, is touring MBA and is in the office, and Steve Hutchinson’s wife, Landon, is a very pretty blonde that this 10th grader mistakes for Gisele, and it snowballed from there.”

What a quaint story about the simplicity of life in Middle America where any woman over 5'6" is probably the world's richest super model. The woman playing Gisele in this particular story is lifestyle blogger Landyn Hutchinson.

View this post on Instagram

It’s here and on news stands now! ?The December issue of @nashvillelifestyles featuring the most adorable puppies! I mean ? can you even!?!? There’s a story about this cover and I wanted to share it with you ♥️ well over a year and a half ago @thebrianbarry, publisher of Nashville Lifestyles, asked me if I’d like to be on the cover of the 2019 December issue? As you can imagine, I was taken back and completely flattered to have been asked. Wow. The next thing he said was, “start thinking about what you want it to look like and what your vision is for the cover” - before he could finish I said, PUPPIES, lots of yellow puppies and me in a big gown! Well, folks... here we are and this shoot was A DREAM! Thank you @retrievingindependence for letting us borrow your adorable puppies for the day and to @gusmayernashville for having this gorgeous @moniquelhuillier dress hanging in your store that day! @ashleyhylbert for capturing my vision + @brittsbeautybag for the glam + @klugfitness for those arms + @nashvillelifestyles team + @anneclairepatterson for making it happen + @alison.abbey for telling my story so well ♥️ It truly is an honor to be your cover girl! Grab your copy today and get ready for 6 pages of puppy cuteness overload + all my holiday hacks! #nashvillelifestylesmagazine #nashville #livingwithlandyn #allthethings #makingprettychoices #holidayhacks #tipsandtricks #womensupportingwomen #deckthehalls #nashvillelifestyles #labsofinstagram #labs #puppiesofinstagram #puppylove #yellowlab #covergirl #puppypower #nonprofit #servicedogsofinstagram #servicedog

A post shared by LIVING WITH LANDYN (@livingwithlandyn) on

Yet another strange twist is that a Titans reporter says that this account is wrong and that Mrs. Hutchinson wasn't at the school that day. So who was the mysterious tall woman?