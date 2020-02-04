Did the Latest Tom Brady-Titans Rumor Start When a 10th Grader Mistook Steve Hutchinson's Wife For Gisele?
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 04 2020
There was a rumor last week that Tom Brady was in Nashville checking out potential schools for his son. That rumor has since been debunked, but how did it get started? Well, a Nashville attorney claims a 10th grader mistook the wife of Hall of Fame lineman Steve Hutchinson for Gisele.
Attorney Blair Durham explained the origin of the rumor “The George Plaster Show” on WNSR-AM 560. Via Titans Insider:
“My son goes to MBA and the Tom Brady rumors that happened that he and Gisele were touring MBA, how that happened, a sophomore kid goes down to their admissions director and asks his assistant if he can meet with them,” Durham told the station. “She says, ‘He is currently meeting with a Hall of Famer.’ Steve Hutchinson’s son, Luke, is touring MBA and is in the office, and Steve Hutchinson’s wife, Landon, is a very pretty blonde that this 10th grader mistakes for Gisele, and it snowballed from there.”
What a quaint story about the simplicity of life in Middle America where any woman over 5'6" is probably the world's richest super model. The woman playing Gisele in this particular story is lifestyle blogger Landyn Hutchinson.
Yet another strange twist is that a Titans reporter says that this account is wrong and that Mrs. Hutchinson wasn't at the school that day. So who was the mysterious tall woman?