Roundup: Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Win Super Bowl LV; RIP Pedro Gomez; Derrick Rose Traded
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 8, 2021, 7:00 AM EST
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated Super Bowl LV ... More on Brady's improbable seventh Super Bowl title ... "Tompa Bay" is officially Titletown ... Brady and Rob Gronkowski made history during the Super Bowl ... Sarah Thomas became the first woman to officiate a Super Bowl ... Watch The Weeknd's full halftime performance ... ESPN baseball reporter Pedro Gomez died unexpectedly on Sunday at 58 ... The U.S. is rejoining the U.N. Human Rights council ... COVID infections might be more common than realized ... U.K. COVID variant spreading rapidly in United States ... COVID-19 is likely here to stay ... The impeachment case against Donald Trump takes shape ... Stock futures are up entering the week ... "The Little Things" won the weekend box office ... M. Night Shyamalan's new film "Old" released its first trailer ... Derrick Rose was traded to the New York Knicks ... The Chiefs are early favorites to win Super Bowl LVI ... A gender reveal party killed a man ...
