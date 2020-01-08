Tom Brady Says He Still Has More to Prove By Liam McKeone | Jan 08 2020 Tom Brady isn't done yet. | Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

After Tom Brady looked more like a man in his forties playing quarterback than he ever had, there were rumblings among the football crowd that he might retire after this season. He'll be 43 when 2020 kicks off, he's selling his house in Massachusetts, and seems to be making the slow but sure steps towards hanging up the cleats. Add in the team's struggles this year, and retirement seemed more likely than ever.

Brady said he didn't anticipate retiring after New England's wild card loss, and told Peter King something similar the day after the fact. He has now returned to social media to reiterate that he will indeed be returning to the football field next year.

I mean, it was already hard to believe Brady, as maniacal a competitor as the sport has seen, would want to go out on a flat note like losing in the first round of the playoffs. His last throw of the 2019 season was a pick-six. He wouldn't let that stand.

The biggest question is what arena he'll be finding himself in. An optimistic Patriots fan could read the mention of Gillette Stadium before "And that's right where you will find me," as confirmation that he'll be wearing the same uniform next season, but it's ambiguous enough that a pessimistic Patriots fan could read it the opposite way.

We can only wait and see, but now we know for certain: Brady will be on the field again next season.