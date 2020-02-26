Mark Off Buccaneers Rumors On Your Tom Brady Free Agency Bingo Card
By Bobby Burack | Feb 26 2020
The latest merry-go-round of Tom Brady rumors didn't stop where most were expecting it to. In a report from the Boston Globe, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were named as a team quietly "lurking as a major player in the Brady sweepstakes." Bucs' coach Bruce Arians acknowledged Brady is one of the quarterbacks he'd pick up the phone for in free agency.
If you haven't kept up on this wild ride, the Bucs are the fifth team named as a possibility for Brady, along with the Titans, Raiders, Chargers, Giants (yes, for real), and, of course, the Patriots. These rumors, which could be weeks away from going away, are eerily similar to the buzz that surrounded LeBron James two years ago and Kevin Durant last season. Though, there hasn't been one team persistently named as the primary threat to sign Brady away from New England. It was the Lakers for James (happened) and the Knicks for Durant (didn't happen).
I continue to say the Titans are best fit for Brady, who will be 43 at the start of next season. Tampa Bay has its advantages, though. Brady is looking for weapons, right? There isn't a more talented, freakish duo at the receiver position than Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Brady and Arians are not a match made in heaven personality-wise. However, this a guy who just spent nearly half of his life with Bill Belichick. Translation: it could work.
The NFC South will be winnable next season. Drew Brees in on the decline, the Falcons are the Falcons, and the Panthers don't have a quarterback, although Cam Newton does seem to be on the right track to both health and sticking around. Insert Brady on Tampa Bay's roster, you have a dangerous playoff team.
(As long as Brady doesn't throw 30 interceptions.)