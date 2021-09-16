Tom Brady Thinks He Can Play Until He's 50 Years Old
Ageless wonder Tom Brady looked like the same dominant player in the opening game of the 2021 season. His 379-yard, four-touchdown performance against the Cowboys portends yet another year of game-winning drives and victories en masse. The more things change, the more they stay the same for this man.
Nobody knows when he's going to retire and everybody stopped guessing after he hit 40 years-old and continued to win Super Bowls. At this point, half of the country's football fans are appreciating greatness and the other half are hoping against hope that Brady will actually retire sometime soon. In a segment of Tommy and Gronk, a short video series released by the Bucs every now and again, Rob Gronkowski asked if Brady could play until he's 50.
Brady said he doesn't see it being all that hard and gave a definitive answer of yes, he can.
Later on, Gronkowski asked if Brady's wife Gisele would let him do that, and Brady acknowledged that was a better question.
Honestly, Tom? Leave us alone, man. God. Every sports fan acknowledges at some level that watching someone like him win over and over again in front of us is special, but we're tired!
Jason Licht said he thinks the quarterback can go the distance earlier this offseason, too. So it really may only be the will of Gisele that prevents Brady from continuing to torture 31 fanbases.