Patrick Mahomes Reveals Alternate Madden Covers With Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will appear on the cover of Madden 22 this year, testing the notion of a Madden jinx to its fullest, a potential catastrophe the NFL certainly hopes to avoid.
Superstitions aside, the two former MVPs and recent Super Bowl adversaries were announced as the cover photo athletes for the MVP edition with the initial photo release bringing excitement during a normally dead period for NFL fans.
But wait, there's more...
As has become tradition, Madden will have several variations of the cover and Mr. Mahomes was kind enough to share a few with his adoring fans on social media.
In what can only be described as the biggest shock of the NFL offseason, Brady and his creative social team have yet to post a funny response. Perhaps they're too busy preparing for their golf match with Phil Mickelson playing against Aaron Rodgers and Bryson Dechambeau or creating a promo video for Uggs or whatever brand Brady is pushing this week. Odds are they'll release something later.
Speaking of odds, Mahomes is the favorite to win the 2021 NFL MVP award with +400 odds on WynnBET. Brady is fourth on the list at +1200, which feels like there's some value there considering the Bucs are bringing every player back from their explosive offense.
Perhaps there could be an anti-Madden curse this year where the "MVP Edition" actually predicts who the MVP is. I'd rather that than a jinx that sidelines two of the best quarterbacks in the game.