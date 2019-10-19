Tom Brady Makes Hilarious Cameo in New Netflix Show By Liam McKeone | Oct 19 2019 Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

While he remains the most unrelatable superstar in sports for your average fan, it's always seemed like Tom Brady had a solid sense of humor (or maybe I just feel that way because I grew up in Boston). Regardless, his rare appearance in pop culture are usually funny, i.e. when Mark Wahlberg and his teddy bear broke into Brady's house in Ted 2.

I start with that because his most recent cameo is equal parts shocking and hilarious. Paul Rudd came out with a new TV show on Netflix on Friday. It is called Living With Yourself. It's about Rudd attempting to improve his life by cloning himself in a shady strip mall spa. Who does he see as he arrives? None other than the Golden Boy himself, Tom Brady, strolling out of the spa. A spa that looks exactly like the type that Patriots owner Robert Kraft would frequent before his legal troubles over the offseason.

YOOOOOOO WTF IS BRADY DOING ???????????? pic.twitter.com/AVK8YPbKpR — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) October 19, 2019

So, uh... yeah! That is kind of shocking, isn't it? The base level of the joke clearly was that Brady clones himself and improves after each Super Bowl win, a nod to his apparent immortality and refusal to bend to Father Time. But it takes on a whole new meaning after the events of this past summer, when Kraft was arrested for allegedly soliciting prostitution at a massage parlor in Florida.

According to an interview with Refinery29, Timothy Greenberg, creator of the show, wrote Brady into the scene four years ago. They were unable to film until after this year's Super Bowl run, and before they could get up to Boston to film, the Kraft news broke. Greenberg said the spa that Kraft was allegedly engaged in illegal activities "looked almost exactly like what we were shooting. Like, I would have used it as a reference photo." He naturally assumed the scene wouldn't happen. But Brady was happy to do it.

Unsurprisingly, the scene took the internet by storm. Pro Football Talk reported on Saturday morning a source said Brady wasn't aware that the scene would be making a direct or indirect reference to Kraft's legal situation.

"Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Brady didn’t realize that the scene would be a direct or indirect reference to the ongoing legal entanglements of Patriots owner Robert Kraft" per @ProFootballTalk https://t.co/4kGYTIEnYf — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 19, 2019

Well, that's awfully hard to believe. From all accounts, Brady and Kraft have a very close relationship, and therefore Brady wouldn't intentionally mock the most embarrassing moment of Kraft's life as a public figure. But in the same vein, Brady seems a bit too smart to see that scene and think that nobody would draw a parallel. Because it's, well, extremely obvious.

What a world we live in.