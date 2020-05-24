Tom Brady Is Pretty Terrible at Golf And Twitter is Roasting Him
By Ryan Phillips | May 24 2020
Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson are taking on Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods during Capital One's The Match on Sunday. It's fair to say Brady is struggling badly and is clearly the weak link among the four players.
This is all for charity so it's hard to take things too seriously, but the new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been all over the course. And yes, Twitter is roasting him for it.
Here are some clips from the round our buddy Michael Shamburger has collected:
And another after Charles Barkley said he'd donate $50,000 if Brady landed on the Green:
The shade is coming from all angles, as Twitter is all over Brady:
Mickelson is going to have to do some heavy lifting if the pairing is going to beat Manning and Woods.
Honestly, Brady is being a good sport about it all and seems to be having fun. But he's fairly terrible at golf.