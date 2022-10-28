Tom Brady and Gisele Announce Divorce, NFL Media Share Screengrabs
Tom Brady and Gisele are getting divorced after 13 years. The couple announced the news in a pair of statements posted on social media the morning after TMZ broke the news. Brady's went up around 11am and the NFL media was there waiting. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero appears to be the first to have it and quickly posted a screengrab.
TampaBay.com's Rick Stroud took a picture of his computer around the same time that Adam Schefter, ESPN's Kimberley A. Martin and Heavy's Matt Lombardo posted screengrabs at 11:02. Just about everyone else who covers the NFL followed. Only FOX Sprots' Emmanuel Acho had the decency to add a broken heart emoji.
Gisele's statement was also shared a short time later.
The NFL media kindly asks for privacy and retweets as they navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead.