Tom Brady Hung Out With Drew Brees and His Family After the Game, Threw a Touchdown Pass to His Son
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 17, 2021, 11:54 PM EST
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers eliminated Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints from the playoffs on Sunday night. After the game Brady was asked about reports that Brees was retiring and called him a great competitor. He pretty much left it at that, but what happened later in the evening says more than Brady would ever tell the press.
Brady came back out onto the Superdome Field and greeted Brees who was hanging out with his kids. The two embraced again and then had a brief conversation while Brees' kids played. Eventually, one of Brees' sons handed Brady the small football they were playing with and ran towards the end zone and Brady threw him a dime.
If that isn't just one of the coolest, most wholesome things you'll ever see on a football field, I don't know what to tell you. This is probably the most human Brady has ever come across. Talking with one of his true peers, playing with his kids one what must be one of the most emotional nights of Brees' equally historic career.