Remember That Tom Brady Crypto Ad Where He Convinced Everyone to Quit Their Jobs? That Was FTX.
Remember the era of nonstop cryptocurrency ads? Twenty twenty-one seems so long ago, but it was actually just last year. You may recall Matt Damon telling you to man up or Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen going through their phones calling everyone they knew and convincing them to quit their jobs. Anyone remember what company that was?
FTX is the company that went in the meta-toilet this week, which makes Brady and Bundchen touting it approximately one year ago in an ad where they joke about Brady not retiring and a bunch of normies quit their jobs and invest in crypto very funny in a very dark way. Via Coindesk:
In June 2021, during the bullish days of crypto,the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his then-wife, Gisele Bündchen, said that they had closed an equity deal with both FTX.com and FTX.US (legally, separate entities). The deal would see Brady become a brand ambassador for the exchange and Bündchen an environmental and social initiatives adviser.
It's unlikely Brady lost any real money that he actually earned doing football and football related activities, but the imaginary money he was theoretically given for doing that ad is probably mostly gone. Much like the billions FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried apparently had days ago. Same for the investors.
As for Gisele, we may never know about the environmental and social initiatives she advised on.