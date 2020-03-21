Chris Godwin Should Make Tom Brady Pay Dearly For His No. 12 Jersey
By Kyle Koster | Mar 21 2020
Tom Brady is fond of the No. 12 after wearing it for two decades and incorporating it into his brand. He wants it. He needs it. Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin currently has it, which means he's in an incredibly advantageous position and perfectly suited to play hardball.
As of now, it doesn't appear he has any desire to put Brady over a barrel in negotiations.
“Obviously, If he doesn’t want it, or if he’s not making a big deal out of it, I’m definitely going to keep it. We’ll see how that goes,” Godwin said in an interview with the Buccaneers’ website. “I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished, just kind of the career he’s built for himself, you have to lean into that respect.”
There's an obvious impulse to play nice here. Godwin is a young buck. Brady is an old Goat. It's probably important that the two get off on the right foot and have a good rapport. At the same time, this is a giant ship of pirate booty coming into the wideout's port for the taking.
An opportunity like this will never come again. It's basically finding a magic lamp and having a genie materialize to grant a few wishes. Whatever the price or favor is, Brady is doing it and doing it with gusto to get that jersey.
It could be as serious as a donating 12-something something dollars to charity in these trying times. It could be as frivolous as promising to target him five times a game. The world is Godwin's oyster.
In reality, we all know Brady's going to get out of this easy. Imagine a world, though, where he put on, like, No. 19 or No. 2 in pewter next season. Brains would melt more than they already will.