Tom Brady Confirms He's Taking Greg Olsen's Job
For nearly two years we've all speculated if or when Tom Brady would join a Fox NFL broadcast booth. He signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox Sports in May of 2022 to be the network's lead commentator. It appears the seven-time Super Bowl winner has now confirmed he'll be starting in 2024. And he'll be taking Greg Olsen's job in the process.
Brady joined the Pat McAfee's show on Tuesday to make the announcement. He said he was excited to get started, while also pointing out how much he respects Olsen and the job he's done.
Here's what he had to say:
Fox has to be thrilled with this development. The network sunk a lot of money into the idea that Brady could be an all-time great commentator. That said, Olsen might already be the best color guy in the business. Olsen and Troy Aikman are currently the gold standard, and the former tight end has already done a Super Bowl -- Super Bowl XLVII in 2023. And he was great at it.
Olsen's Fox deal currently pays him $10 million a year, but that will drop to $3 million if he's not the network's No. 1 color guy. A renegotiation is almost certain to happen. Given the job he's done to this point, making him take a $7 million pay cut is an insult.