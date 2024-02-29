Tom Brady Has Apparently Gotten Faster Over the Years
By Liam McKeone
As Tom Brady's playing career fades further into the distance, certain things about him will grow more remarkable. The winning will always be impressive but the longevity may end up becoming the second-most impressive thing about him. Not only that he suited up for the most punishing sport in the country for 24 consecutive seasons, but that his physical attributes never faded. In fact, they even improved in some ways.
Obviously it's natural for an elite athlete to get better, faster, and/or stronger as their career goes on. But there is supposed to be a peak and then a decline. Brady never got to that point, as exhibited by him leading the NFL in completions and attempts while ranking third in total passing yards in his last season at the age of 45 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We now have further proof of concept as Brady (in tandem with his new workout company, NoBull) posted a video of himself running a 40-yard dash now and matched it up with the 40 he ran at the 1999 NFL Combine.
Twenty-five years later, he is just a touch faster.
Now, Brady is not above some edits to make a video go viral (as he did for that "hole-in-one" video a few years back) but this seems fairly legit. It is not impossible to believe that he could do this with some training. Just because he's old in football player years doesn't mean he's actually old. He's still an elite athlete.
Still, it is hard to believe. And once again we are left to wonder if this guy is actually an alien. This would be the more logical explanation than him simply being this way, capable of maintaining and improving his athletic baseline from when he was in college.
But don't worry-- we'll find out real soon that it's all thanks to NoBull's latest supplements that will surely be available for a very reasonable price!