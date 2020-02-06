A Wide-Ranging Conversation With NBA Agent Todd Ramasar
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Feb 06 2020
Todd Ramasar, an NBA player agent who is the founder of Life Sports Media and Entertainment, joins the Glass Half Empty podcast this week!
We discussed:
- What it is like to identify Pascal Siakam as a prospective client, get him signed, and work with him on the journey from being a late first round pick to getting a four-year max extension worth $130 million on his second contract with the Toronto Raptors.
- Working under legendary agents Arn Tellem and Bill Duffy
- Representing Baron Davis in both of their mid-20's, and signing an early endorsement deal with Vitamin Water that included an equity stake in the company (the brand later sold to Coca-Cola for billions of dollars).
- Generally thinking outside the box on endorsement deals, and talking about what business trends are coming down the pike.
- The lessons he learned from Kobe Bryant.
- A wild story about Yao Ming in China.
Hope you enjoy!
Listen and subscribe on iTunes. Previous guests have included Brandon Walker, Jason Fitz, Joe Thomas, Ethan Strauss, Deirdre Fenton, Asaf Peled, Jon Rothstein, Nick Kostos, Logan Paul, Andy Staples, Jenn Decker, Adam Lefkoe, Dan Orlovsky, Adam Amin, Jimmy Traina, Prince & Cecil Fielder, Eric Bischoff, Rob Perez, Conrad Thompson, Bill Pidto, Arash Markazi, BJ Armstrong, Jeff Passan, Pat McAfee, Chris Russo, Nick Friedell & Malika Andrews, Michael Mulvihill, Jeff Goodman, Buster Olney, Kayce Smith, Ryan Ruocco, Patrick Crakes & Bob Seidman, Tim Kurkjian, Matt Vasgersian, Dianna Russini, Albert Breer, Matt Jones, Stugotz, Jorge Sedano, Nancy Faust, Chris & Kyle Long, Lanny Poffo, Greg Norman, Richard Deitsch, and Kevin Negandhi.
And: Tom Haberstroh, Jason Barrett, Steve Levy, Bo Ryan, James Jones, Nate Robinson, Dave Finocchio, David Ortiz, Deandre Hopkins, Lisa Byington, Dave Portnoy, Nick Wright, Darren Rovell, Erika Nardini, Cassidy Hubbarth, Jim Ross, Joel Klatt, Rachel Nichols, Dan Patrick, Brandi Rhodes, Joe Davis, Sean McDonough, Jay Bilas, Bruce Feldman, Aaron Taylor, Josina Anderson, Alexi Lalas, Seth Davis, David Kaplan, Michael McCarthy, Ramona Shelburne, Ira Berkow, Ozzie Smith, Bryan Curtis, Dave Kindred & Michael Kornheiser, Vince Wilfork, Dustin Johnson, Mike Florio, Andy North, Chad Millman, Tracy Wolfson, Ernie Johnson, Grant Hill, Joe Buck, AJ Hawk, Dan Wetzel, Adam Schein, Aaron Nagler, Jeff Van Gundy, Jalen Rose, Kevin Burkhardt, Cari Champion, Scott Van Pelt, Colin Cowherd, Kristine Leahy, Ryan Satin, Big Cat, Woj, Peter King, Urban Meyer, Peter Mehlman, Ahman Green, Michael Wilbon, Kenny Smith, and Dan Le Batard.