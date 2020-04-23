Todd McShay Announces He's Missing NFL Draft With Coronavirus, Twitter Explodes With Well Wishes
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 23 2020
Todd McShay has announced he will miss the 2020 NFL Draft as he recovers from coronavirus. The 43-year-old ESPN analyst announced the news on Twitter and there was an immediate outpouring of support.
Here's his statement:
Obviously our first thoughts are with McShay and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery. Not having him on-air during coverage of the draft will be a huge bummer. Watching McShay and fellow ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. spar with each other is always one of the highlights of the network's coverage.
If you're wondering how much people enjoy his work on the yearly broadcast, just look at the immediate outpouring of support he received on Twitter:
We'll add ours to that as well. Here's hoping he's better soon.