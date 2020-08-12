T.J. Warren Has Plantar Fasciitis Because the Indiana Pacers Can't Catch a Break
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 12 2020
T.J. Warren has been incredible during the NBA's Orlando bubble. While guys like Devin Booker and Damian Lillard have been on fire, Warren has been the breakout star of the league's restart. Unfortunately, just as soon as he began to rise he's dealing with a nagging foot injury that could cause problems for the Indiana Pacers.
Warren sat on Wednesday while his Pacers topped the Houston Rockets 108-104. After the game head coach Nate McMillan revealed Warren has plantar fasciitis, the same injury that has sidelined Domantas Sabonis since mid-July. Sabonis is not expected to contribute much, if at all, for the rest of the season. If Indiana makes a deep playoff run he might contribute but it's unlikely.
Obviously injuries have differing degrees of severity, but there's reason to be concerned for Warren. Plantar fasciitis is a painful, nagging injury that can last for weeks or even months and the Pacers haven't been able to catch any injury breaks lately.
Victor Oladipo was turning into a bona fide star when he ruptured a quad tendon in his right knee last January and was out for the season. He didn't return to action until January 29 of this year and is still working his way back to 100 percent.
Sabonis was named to his first All-Star Game this year, then was diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, which has kept him inactive during the bubble.
Warren was averaging 31.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field and 52.4 percent from 3-point range in six bubble games. He's become the undisputed "Bubble King" and now he's sidelined with what could be a bad injury.
The Pacers can't catch a break.
Hopefully Warren can go once the playoffs start. He's apparently been dealing with the injury for a while so maybe he's found ways to manage the pain. The Pacers will face the Miami Heat in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.