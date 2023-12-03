Will Levis Ripped Into DeAndre Hopkins on Titans Sideline
By Liam McKeone
The Will Levis era in Tennessee is off to an encouraging start. The Titans have played with more energy since the rookie QB was inserted into the lineup back in October and have won two of the five games he's started to this point. As for Levis himself, he's pretty much what we expected. He has a golden arm, capable of making absolutely insane throws from any angle, but still has a ways to go before he puts things together with enough consistency to be considered a quality starting quarterback in the NFL.
On Sunday Levis and the Titans hosted the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC South battle. They jumped out to a quick lead but not without some fireworks, as the CBS cameras captured Levis ripping into veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins on the sideline.
Good for the rook. Hopkins has been around the league for quite a while now but the QB needs to have the confidence to go after his teammates when it's needed.
The Titans took a 17-7 lead shortly thereafter and Hopkins leads the team in receiving yards so clearly it worked. A point for open communication!