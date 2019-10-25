Time to Panic? Houston Rockets Blow 16-Point Lead On Opening Night By Stephen Douglas | Oct 24 2019 Tim Warner/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets blew a 16-point halftime lead at home to the Milwaukee Bucks in their season-opener. The Bucks trailed by nine entering the 4th quarter and walked away with a 117-111 win and Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out! Obvious, Russell Westbrook and James Harden can't work together. Houston, we have a problem!

At least that's a version of things that the talking heads will be selling tomorrow. Harden struggled from the floor, shooting just 2-13 and going oh-for-two in the 4th quarter. Westbrook had a big 4th quarter, but missed two big 3's late. And again, they got outscored 24-39 in the 4th quarter at home. It certainly sounds troubling. So what is wrong with Houston!?

? Beard to Brodie ? pic.twitter.com/nHBFPOYzi9 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 25, 2019

Well, nothing. The Rockets were never going to win all their games. Just because the Bucks completed their comeback without Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn't really mean much either. Giannis had 30 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists before fouling out who fouled out with 5:18 remaining in the 4th quarter and the Bucks already in the lead. It was a good sign that Kris Middleton, Brook Lopez, Ersan Ilyasova and Wesley Matthews all scored in the final minutes, but the Bucks aren't going to win all their games either. It's just one game. Somebody had to take the lumps on the sports shouting shows tomorrow.

Harden and Westbrook are so prevalent that every loss is going to be treated like the sky is falling. That's just how it is. Especially if they walk a red carpet on the way to the game. There is almost too much material for First Up & Mike Yourself.