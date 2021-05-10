Tim Tebow Is Really, Seriously, Actually Signing With the Jacksonville Jaguars
Tim Tebow is really going to give NFL tight end the old college try. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Tebow will sign a one-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tebow will play for his college coach, Urban Meyer. Tebow will be in his first year as a tight end. Meyer will be in his first year as an NFL coach.
This is actually pretty wild. I mean, a year ago he was playing minor league baseball. He hasn't play a snap in an NFL game since 2012 with the New York Jets. He's only appeared in 35 NFL games, nearly a full decade ago, and they were all at quarterback. He's never played any other position except for some special teams for the Jets.
Even though we've had a week to think about this, it's still a surprise. Tebow famously refused to play a position besides quarterback. Now he's coming back years later to try and be a tight end. Who knows what could have been if he had agreed to do this in 2012?
Tebow currently works for ESPN on the SEC Network. That job will likely end if he actually makes the Jaguars roster because he'll be busy. Tebow turns 34 in August, which makes him 5-10 years older than the other tight ends who will be in camp with the Jaguars this summer.