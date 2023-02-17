Tiger Woods Handed Justin Thomas a Tampon After Outdriving Him at the Genesis Open
Tiger Woods played competitive, televised golf on Thursday for the first time since last summer. Woods, playing with friends Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas, carded a 69 at the Genesis Invitational, which he was also hosting. He's dealing with an ankle injury, but that didn't affect his swing and he birdied the last three holes. Via ESPN:
Woods told reporters on Tuesday that hitting shots was not a problem. And on Thursday, he went out there and proved as much. Off the tee, Woods was routinely hitting the ball over 320 yards (three of his drives went more than 330 yards) and outdriving both his playing partners -- Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas -- on a few holes.
One of those holes was No. 9 where he could be seen handing something to Thomas as they walked off the tee box. Thomas saw whatever it was and refused it and it went flying. One person caught it on the live broadcast and correctly identified it as a tampon.
Cliff Hawkins of Getty Images was able to get a few shots of the moment, including one where it clearly says Tampax.
Simply enhance...
Their reactions say it all. Just bros being dudes.
It is slightly insane that Tiger Woods, while hosting an entire tournament and playing his first competitive round in seven months, decided to carry a tampon in his bag. And then he immediately pulled it out of his bag in time for the walk down the fairway after he realized he had hit it further than Thomas. This is the most Tiger is Back moment we've had since he won the Masters.