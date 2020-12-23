Roundup: Tiger Woods HBO Documentary Announced; Keyontae Johnson Released From Hospital; Fact-Checking Dana White
By Liam McKeone | Dec 23, 2020, 8:00 AM EST
Keyontae Johnson released from the hospital... Florida football suffers consequences of recruiting violations... Alex Padilla will replace Kamala Harris in California Senate... Playboi Carti finally dropping 'Whole Lotta Red'... Hundreds of propane tanks blow up on Long Island Expressway... Washington Football Team settled Daniel Snyder sexual misconduct lawsuit for $1.6 million in 2009... Cyberpunk 2077 sales still through the roof despite rocky launch... Lakers won't unveil championship banner until fans are back in seats... Israeli government collapses, triggering fourth election in two years... Miami Zoo now has baby giant anteater... ACC championship posts great ratings... Walmart sued over opioid crisis... White House coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx plans to retire...
Dana White’s Wild Attack on MMA Media COVID-19 Coverage: A Fact Check [The Athletic]
Why on Earth Is Someone Stealing Unpublished Book Manuscripts? [NYT]
The Best Non-Christmas Christmas Movies Ever Made [Ringer]
100 Interesting Facts We Learned in 2020 [Mental Floss]
The Year of the Cardboard Sports Fan [New Yorker]
This looks dope.
As does this! I remember my dad showed my sisters and I the first one and he forgot how... explicit it was (especially at the beginning) and my mom was unhappy, shall we say. Ah, memories.
I think the whole thing is overblown but this is undeniably funny.
Sent this video to my dad, he immediately called me and asked if it was too late to get it for him for Christmas.
A classic misstep. I guess.