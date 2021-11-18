Roundup: 'Tiger King 2' Reviews; 'Harry Potter' Reunion; Young Dolph Shot
The QAnon Shaman got 41 months in prison ... HBO Max will have a Harry Potter reunion on Jan 1 ... RENO 911! The Hunt for QAnon hits Paramount+ on December 23rd ... two men convicted of killing Malcolm X have been exonorated after 55 years ... rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis ... Paul Gosar censured by the House ... Steve Bannon pleading not guilty ... drug overdose deaths have hit record highs during the pandemic ... The Melvins fired prodcuer Kurt Cobain ... Dionne Warwick wants Jake Gyllenhaal to return Taylor Swift's scarf ... W magazine trying to pull an upcoming issue featuring a Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner cover and interview ... Tiger King 2 reviews haven't been great ...
Mel Tucker and Michigan State working on a 10-year, $95 million deal. [Freep]
But apparently, Bill Belichick is the highest paid coach in the country. [Sportico]
Justin Verland reisngs with the Houston Astros. [CBS Sports]
Alabama had a bad practice! [AL]
Unvaccinated Joey Bosa hits COVID list. [Chargers Wire]
The Staples Center will become Crypto.com Arnea. [ESPN]
Corbin Burnes won the NL Cy Young. [Yahoo!]
Oh man this is special vision.
New Kurt Warner movie trailer.
Merry Christmas.
Foo Fighters have a new video coming out today. Until then...