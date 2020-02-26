Tiffany Blackmon and NFL Network Part Ways
By Bobby Burack | Feb 25 2020
Tiffany Blackmon and the NFL Network have parted ways, The Big Lead has learned from sources with knowledge of the situation.
A spokesperson for the NFL Network declined to comment.
Sources say the departure was mutual. It's not clear what Blackmon's plans are moving forward. If she were to continue covering the NFL, perhaps Yahoo could be a fit. Yahoo's Senior NFL Writer Kimberley Martin has received interest from ESPN, per sources.
Blackmon, 35, has been a reporter with the network since 2015. She appeared across various platforms, which included Good Morning Football, NFL GameDay Morning, NFL Total Access, Up to the Minute, and Path to the Draft. She had previously worked for CSN Houston and KFOR TV NBC.
