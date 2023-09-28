Who is Playing Thursday Night Football Tonight & How to Watch
By Liam McKeone
Tonight marks the second Thursday Night Football contest of the season after Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit presided over Amazon's season opener last week featuring the San Francisco 49ers and New York Giants. That game was not terribly exciting, but that was pretty much expected. The Niners' defense is very, very good and the Giants' offense very, very bad. This week, however, brings promise of a much more interesting matchup.
Who's playing and how can you watch, you ask? We're glad to provide those answers for you.
Who is playing Thursday Night Football tonight?
The Detroit Lions are playing the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football tonight at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15pm ET.
Who won the last matchup between the Packers and Lions?
The Lions won the last game against the Packers and boy, what a night it was. Detroit traveled to Lambeau Field in the final regular season game of the 2022 season. The Packers needed to win to earn a postseason berth. The Lions were eliminated from the playoff hunt mere hours before kickoff. Green Bay had eveything to play for. Yet the Lions, after years of getting destroyed by Aaron Rodgers, won the day and eliminated the Packers from postseason contention. It ended up being Rodgers' final game in a Packers uniform. It was storybook stuff, really, and why the hype train for the Lions gained so much steam leading into the 2023 season.
Packers' next five games
WEEK
OPPONENT
Week 5
@ Las Vegas Raiders
Week 6
BYE
Week 7
@ Denver Broncos
Week 8
Minnesota Vikings
Week 9
Los Angeles Rams
Week 10
@ Pittsburgh Steelers
Lions' next five games
WEEK
OPPONENT
Week 5
Carolina Panthers
Week 6
@ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 7
@ Baltimore Ravens
Week 8
Las Vegas Raiders
Week 9
BYE
Week 10
@ Los Angeles Chargers
What channel is Thursday Night Football on?
Thursday Night Football is not on a traditional cable channel for national audiences. It is exclusively broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, an online-only service.
How do I get Amazon Prime Video?
You can sign up for Amazon Prime Video on amazon.com. It is $14.99 per month for Prime Video ($139 annually). But that is not your only option.
Are there any free trials for Amazon Prime?
There is indeed a 30-day free trial available for Amazon Prime right now for new members. If you follow this link you can sign up now.
How can I watch Thursday Night Football if I don't have Amazon Prime?
There is unfortunately no way to watch Thursday Night Football if you do not have Amazon Prime.
How to Watch Local Broadcast Feeds of Thursday Night Football
Lions fans in the Detroit market can tune into FOX 2 to watch the Packers-Lions game. They can do so without needing any sort of Amazon subscription. If you have a cable package that includes FOX, just turn on FOX 2 and you're set.
For Packers fans in the greater Green Bay area, the game will be broadcast on WGBA/NBC 26. Fans in Milwaukee can find the contest on WITI/FOX 6. No Amazon subscription is required.
Packers Local Radio Broadcast For Thursday Night Football
Fans in the Green Bay market can listen to the Lions-Packers game on WIXX-FM, channel 101.1. If you are outside of Green Bay but still want to listen to the local radio broadcast, the Packers' website has a list of radio network affiliates in and around Wisconsin.
Lions Local Radio Broadcast For Thursday Night Football
Fans in the Detroit market can tune into the Lions-Packers local radio broadcast on WXYT-FM, channel 97.1. Fans outside of that market should check out the team's list of local radio affiliates in and around Michigan to find the radio broadcast.
Remaining Thursday Night Football Schedule For 2023
The full Thursday Night Football schedule for the 2023 NFL season can be found here.